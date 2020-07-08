All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Find more places like 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
514 S. 14th Street - SFH514
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

514 S. 14th Street - SFH514

514 South 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fernandina Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

514 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy Cottage - 3BR/2BA with large fenced in backyard.

(RLNE5755366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have any available units?
514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Is 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 currently offering any rent specials?
514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 pet-friendly?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 offer parking?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not offer parking.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have a pool?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not have a pool.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have accessible units?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not have accessible units.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 BedroomsFernandina Beach 3 Bedrooms
Fernandina Beach Apartments with BalconyFernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fernandina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville