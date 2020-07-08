Rent Calculator
514 S. 14th Street - SFH514
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
514 S. 14th Street - SFH514
514 South 14th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
514 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy Cottage - 3BR/2BA with large fenced in backyard.
(RLNE5755366)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have any available units?
514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fernandina Beach, FL
.
Is 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 currently offering any rent specials?
514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 pet-friendly?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach
.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 offer parking?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not offer parking.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have a pool?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not have a pool.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have accessible units?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not have accessible units.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 S. 14th Street - SFH514 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
