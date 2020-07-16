All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Fernandina Beach, FL
403 South 13th Terrace
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:50 PM

403 South 13th Terrace

403 13th Street Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

403 13th Street Terrace, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,435, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,435, Available 7/24/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 South 13th Terrace have any available units?
403 South 13th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Is 403 South 13th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
403 South 13th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 South 13th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 South 13th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 403 South 13th Terrace offer parking?
No, 403 South 13th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 403 South 13th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 South 13th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 South 13th Terrace have a pool?
No, 403 South 13th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 403 South 13th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 403 South 13th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 403 South 13th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 South 13th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 South 13th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 South 13th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
