Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3105 S. Fletcher Ave unit B Available 08/01/20 Walk to beach or relax by pool - NEW PRICE; 720sf, 2BR/1BA FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED condo across street from beach available for 6 month or longer lease. This downstairs unit of duplex comes complete with in ground pool. Well appointed kitchen opens to good size family room. Master bedroom features queen bed and guest room has twin beds. Front porch for evening sitting or relax around the pool. Pets ok with owner approval. Washer/dryer. Water/sewer/trash included in rent. On island.



(RLNE5093802)