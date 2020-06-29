2805 1ST AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

875 sq. ft. 2BR/1BA Downstairs Coastal Cottage with Large Fenced Backyard in Fernandina Beach. Tiled throughout. Two Generously Sized Bedrooms. Shared Laundry Room with Upstairs Residents that includes Dedicated Washer and Dryer for your unit. Pets OK with Additional Pet Fee. Renters Insurance Required. Lawncare included.