875 sq. ft. 2BR/1BA Downstairs Coastal Cottage with Large Fenced Backyard in Fernandina Beach. Tiled throughout. Two Generously Sized Bedrooms. Shared Laundry Room with Upstairs Residents that includes Dedicated Washer and Dryer for your unit. Pets OK with Additional Pet Fee. Renters Insurance Required. Lawncare included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2805 1ST AVE have any available units?
2805 1ST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2805 1ST AVE have?
Some of 2805 1ST AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 1ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2805 1ST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 1ST AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 1ST AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2805 1ST AVE offer parking?
No, 2805 1ST AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2805 1ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 1ST AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 1ST AVE have a pool?
No, 2805 1ST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2805 1ST AVE have accessible units?
No, 2805 1ST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 1ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 1ST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 1ST AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 1ST AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)