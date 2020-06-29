All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Find more places like 2805 1ST AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
2805 1ST AVE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 AM

2805 1ST AVE

2805 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fernandina Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2805 1st Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
875 sq. ft. 2BR/1BA Downstairs Coastal Cottage with Large Fenced Backyard in Fernandina Beach. Tiled throughout. Two Generously Sized Bedrooms. Shared Laundry Room with Upstairs Residents that includes Dedicated Washer and Dryer for your unit. Pets OK with Additional Pet Fee. Renters Insurance Required. Lawncare included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 1ST AVE have any available units?
2805 1ST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2805 1ST AVE have?
Some of 2805 1ST AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 1ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2805 1ST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 1ST AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 1ST AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2805 1ST AVE offer parking?
No, 2805 1ST AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2805 1ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 1ST AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 1ST AVE have a pool?
No, 2805 1ST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2805 1ST AVE have accessible units?
No, 2805 1ST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 1ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 1ST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 1ST AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 1ST AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 BedroomsFernandina Beach 3 Bedrooms
Fernandina Beach Apartments with BalconyFernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fernandina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville