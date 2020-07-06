All apartments in Fernandina Beach
127 S 17th St

127 North 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

127 North 17th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
127 S 17th St Available 11/08/19 Totally renovated home on island - 1606sf, 3BR/3BA house with office or 4th BR. Totally renovated top to bottom. Large out building in fenced backyard great for additional storage. Master suite has walk in shower. Huge family room with fireplace. Kitchen with all new appliances and cabinets. Tiled entry. Large guest suite with walk in shower. Concrete patio accessed from family room and master BR. Washer/dryer included. Easy access to downtown Fernandina and Main Beach. Pets at owner discretion. On island.

(RLNE2169421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 S 17th St have any available units?
127 S 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 127 S 17th St have?
Some of 127 S 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 S 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
127 S 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 S 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 S 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 127 S 17th St offer parking?
No, 127 S 17th St does not offer parking.
Does 127 S 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 S 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 S 17th St have a pool?
No, 127 S 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 127 S 17th St have accessible units?
No, 127 S 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 127 S 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 S 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 S 17th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 S 17th St does not have units with air conditioning.

