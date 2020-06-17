412 Lochmond Drive

Amenities
This delightful home located in Fern Park, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal - drive up to the large front yard and pull into the private drive into an attached carport - inside includes sleek white appliances in the updated kitchen, including dishwasher and microwave, laundry area with built-in storage, updated ceiling fans and fixtures throughout the home - move outside to the in-ground pool area that has plenty of room for entertaining or lounging, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.
Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.
