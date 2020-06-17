All apartments in Fern Park
Find more places like 412 Lochmond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fern Park, FL
/
412 Lochmond Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:49 PM

412 Lochmond Drive

412 Lochmond Drive · (786) 592-5977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fern Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

412 Lochmond Drive, Fern Park, FL 32730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
This delightful home located in Fern Park, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal - drive up to the large front yard and pull into the private drive into an attached carport - inside includes sleek white appliances in the updated kitchen, including dishwasher and microwave, laundry area with built-in storage, updated ceiling fans and fixtures throughout the home - move outside to the in-ground pool area that has plenty of room for entertaining or lounging, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.
Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Lochmond Drive have any available units?
412 Lochmond Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 412 Lochmond Drive have?
Some of 412 Lochmond Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Lochmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Lochmond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Lochmond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Lochmond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 412 Lochmond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 412 Lochmond Drive does offer parking.
Does 412 Lochmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Lochmond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Lochmond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 412 Lochmond Drive has a pool.
Does 412 Lochmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Lochmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Lochmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Lochmond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Lochmond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Lochmond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 412 Lochmond Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730

Similar Pages

Fern Park 1 BedroomsFern Park 2 Bedrooms
Fern Park Apartments with GymFern Park Cheap Places
Fern Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL
Conway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity