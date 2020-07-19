All apartments in Fern Park
Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:09 PM

227 Graham Road

227 Graham Road · No Longer Available
Location

227 Graham Road, Fern Park, FL 32730

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom brick ranch with pool on large cul-de-sac lot. Fenced back yard. Large open kitchen. New hardwood floors throughout.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Graham Road have any available units?
227 Graham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
Is 227 Graham Road currently offering any rent specials?
227 Graham Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Graham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Graham Road is pet friendly.
Does 227 Graham Road offer parking?
No, 227 Graham Road does not offer parking.
Does 227 Graham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Graham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Graham Road have a pool?
Yes, 227 Graham Road has a pool.
Does 227 Graham Road have accessible units?
No, 227 Graham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Graham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Graham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Graham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Graham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

