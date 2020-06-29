2125 Fontebranda Loop #215

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Home located in Casselberry, FL!



Welcome to Fountain Place, a great place to call home. We are located in the Orlando area near Full Sail University and UCF. Our oversized living spaces feature a walk-in closets and sunroom! Our community amenities include a swimming pool and an exercise room. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-258-1332 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE MARCH 7TH!



