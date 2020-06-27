All apartments in Fern Park
1965 Hunterfield Road

1965 Hunterfield Road
Location

1965 Hunterfield Road, Fern Park, FL 32751

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,400 sf home is located in Maitland, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a fully fenced in yard, an extra storage barn and an amazing pool, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Hunterfield Road have any available units?
1965 Hunterfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 1965 Hunterfield Road have?
Some of 1965 Hunterfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Hunterfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Hunterfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Hunterfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1965 Hunterfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 1965 Hunterfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Hunterfield Road offers parking.
Does 1965 Hunterfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Hunterfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Hunterfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 1965 Hunterfield Road has a pool.
Does 1965 Hunterfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1965 Hunterfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Hunterfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Hunterfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1965 Hunterfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1965 Hunterfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
