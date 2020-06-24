1527 PICKWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Newly Renovated. Substantial 3 bedroom/3 bath towhome with over sized attached 2 car garage. Just completed by an Interior Designer; this perfect townhome has a large Gourmet Eat -In Kitchen with all new appliances, Private Entrance Courtyard and many unique features typically found in custom homes. Newly installed flooring, modern lighting and extensive storage makes this the perfect home for the New Year! Open Floor Plan with a bathroom located on the first level which makes it ideal for entertaining family and/or friends.

Up the staircase are 3 generous bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms with Marble counter tops. Master bedroom features a walk In Closet and En Suite Full Bath. Enjoy the satisfaction of arriving home surrounded by Lush Mature Landscaping in a well maintained community with Pool and Tennis available for your use . Located in the center of everything; you will delighted being just minutes from Interstate 4, Downtown, the shops and restaurants of Winter Park

This residence is Professionally Managed with your well-being in mind. Private showings now being scheduled.