3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:56 PM
282 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Feather Sound, FL
2981 SANDPIPER PLACE
2981 Sandpiper Place, Feather Sound, FL
LARGE WARM & COMFORTABLE 4 BED 3 BATH POOL HOME WITH LARGE HOT TUB ON PATIO.FENCXED YARD POOL SCREENED ENCLOSURE . LOCATION - LOCATION CENTRALLY LOCATED TO TAMPA- ST.
Fairway Villas
13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE
13814 Lake Point Drive, Feather Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3270 sqft
Spacious 3,270 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Feather Sound
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1463 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
5809 Crestmont St Apt B
5809 Crestmont Street, South Highpoint, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
952 sqft
Very nice 3/1 duplex in Clearwater. This home has been freshly painted inside and features ceramic tile throughout. The large kitchen has been upgrades and opens up into a large laundry room.
Shady Lane
5130 BAY ISLE CIRCLE
5130 Bay Isle Circle, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2043 sqft
Beautiful Rental in Bay Isle Landings, Centrally located within 20 mins to Clearwater Beach, Tampa and Downtown St Petersburg. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft is over 2000 sq ft. with a 2 car garage.
3184 SHORELINE DRIVE
3184 Shoreline Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2194 sqft
$4,000 includes rent, electricity, lawn care, and pest control. Stunningly renovated home settled on a 1/4-acre lot in the Seabrooke subdivision. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms with closets and two bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Feather Sound
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1261 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, private patios, and garages. Community has fitness center, business center, and pool. Located close to Gandy Blvd, Roosevelt Blvd, I-275, and Crosstown Expressway.
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1140 sqft
Providing spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this community offers easy access to the I-687/I-275 connector. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and onsite spas and pools.
Imperial Cove
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,232
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1424 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
