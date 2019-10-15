2002 BLUE HAWK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

UNFURNISHED 1ST FLOOR CORNER condo in gated & guarded community! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is located within the cozy loop of the Feather Sound community. Newer kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counters! Newer bathrooms too! Split bedroom plan with rivate bathrooms in both bedrooms! Tile flooring in living, kitchen and bath areas; new laminate flooring in both bedrooms. Washer and dryer located in the interior laundry room. On site recreation center with clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, gas grill, eating area, tennis courts and indoor basketball courts. Feather Sound offers lots of green space with nature trail, playgrounds, parks, soccer field and outdoor basketball court. Take a leisurely stroll, a jog or a bike ride on the endless community sidewalks. Tee off in your "back yard" with a membership at the Country Club (please inquire for more details). Centrally located between Tampa, St. Pete & Clearwater. Very close to downtown St Pete, Gandy bridge, I-275, Clearwater/St Pete airport. Less than 10 mins to tiki bars, marinas and sands of the beach! One assigned parking spot #19 to the side of the building plus plenty of guest parking for a 2nd car. Background check and 1st/last/security required for move in. Trash service included.

Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner & association to approve pets.