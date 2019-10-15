All apartments in Feather Sound
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

2002 BLUE HAWK COURT

2002 Blue Hawk Court · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Blue Hawk Court, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
UNFURNISHED 1ST FLOOR CORNER condo in gated & guarded community! This 2 bed 2 bath unit is located within the cozy loop of the Feather Sound community. Newer kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counters! Newer bathrooms too! Split bedroom plan with rivate bathrooms in both bedrooms! Tile flooring in living, kitchen and bath areas; new laminate flooring in both bedrooms. Washer and dryer located in the interior laundry room. On site recreation center with clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, gas grill, eating area, tennis courts and indoor basketball courts. Feather Sound offers lots of green space with nature trail, playgrounds, parks, soccer field and outdoor basketball court. Take a leisurely stroll, a jog or a bike ride on the endless community sidewalks. Tee off in your "back yard" with a membership at the Country Club (please inquire for more details). Centrally located between Tampa, St. Pete & Clearwater. Very close to downtown St Pete, Gandy bridge, I-275, Clearwater/St Pete airport. Less than 10 mins to tiki bars, marinas and sands of the beach! One assigned parking spot #19 to the side of the building plus plenty of guest parking for a 2nd car. Background check and 1st/last/security required for move in. Trash service included.
Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Owner & association to approve pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT have any available units?
2002 BLUE HAWK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT have?
Some of 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2002 BLUE HAWK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT offers parking.
Does 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT has a pool.
Does 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT have accessible units?
No, 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 BLUE HAWK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
