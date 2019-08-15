All apartments in Feather Sound
Last updated August 15 2019

14820 Rue de Bayonne

14820 Rue De Bayonne · No Longer Available
Location

14820 Rue De Bayonne, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Chateau Bayonne

Amenities

parking
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Super peaceful, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath fully furnished Penthouse Townhome condo. - Are you looking for a great place to spend some quiet time? This is a fabulous Penthouse condominium over-looking the Feather Sound golf club. It is a 6th and 7th floor, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath beautifully decorated and fully furnished townhouse condo with tons of living area on the first floor.
This is a perfect place for someone that is looking for a home-away-from-home!
Are you tired of spending time in hotels and just looking for some peace and quiet? This place is awesome.
It is available now, fully furnished. Water, Sewer, Garbage, AND Electric are included in lease price!
The lease will be an annual lease, it is NOT available short term.
NO PETS! It is available for occupancy August 7, 2019.
Please call Julie for more information! (727) 440-8108.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3956053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have any available units?
14820 Rue de Bayonne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
Is 14820 Rue de Bayonne currently offering any rent specials?
14820 Rue de Bayonne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14820 Rue de Bayonne pet-friendly?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne offer parking?
Yes, 14820 Rue de Bayonne offers parking.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have a pool?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne does not have a pool.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have accessible units?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne does not have accessible units.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have units with dishwashers?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14820 Rue de Bayonne have units with air conditioning?
No, 14820 Rue de Bayonne does not have units with air conditioning.
