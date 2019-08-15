14820 Rue de Bayonne

Amenities

parking clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Super peaceful, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath fully furnished Penthouse Townhome condo. - Are you looking for a great place to spend some quiet time? This is a fabulous Penthouse condominium over-looking the Feather Sound golf club. It is a 6th and 7th floor, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath beautifully decorated and fully furnished townhouse condo with tons of living area on the first floor.

This is a perfect place for someone that is looking for a home-away-from-home!

Are you tired of spending time in hotels and just looking for some peace and quiet? This place is awesome.

It is available now, fully furnished. Water, Sewer, Garbage, AND Electric are included in lease price!

The lease will be an annual lease, it is NOT available short term.

NO PETS! It is available for occupancy August 7, 2019.

Please call Julie for more information! (727) 440-8108.



No Pets Allowed



