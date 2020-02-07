923 Neuse Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Impressive - Just Renovated!! 2BR home - Enclosed Front Porch and Back Porch has not been calculated in the 900sqft, Real Hardwood floors refinished, New Stainless Steel Fridge/Dishwasher/Range/Microwave, Includes Washer and Dryer, Bathroom includes Modern Subway Tile Shower walls with penny-style floor. Floating extra wide sink. Carport. Fenced Front and Back yards!! No Outlet Street.



Short & Easy commute to AdventHealth or Downtown.



Zoned Edgewater High, College Park Middle, & Killarney Elm

Duke Energy (Electric) Winter Park Utilities (Water)

Orange County Waste Collection



