923 Neuse Avenue

Amenities
Impressive - Just Renovated!! 2BR home - Enclosed Front Porch and Back Porch has not been calculated in the 900sqft, Real Hardwood floors refinished, New Stainless Steel Fridge/Dishwasher/Range/Microwave, Includes Washer and Dryer, Bathroom includes Modern Subway Tile Shower walls with penny-style floor. Floating extra wide sink. Carport. Fenced Front and Back yards!! No Outlet Street.
Short & Easy commute to AdventHealth or Downtown.
Zoned Edgewater High, College Park Middle, & Killarney Elm
Duke Energy (Electric) Winter Park Utilities (Water)
Orange County Waste Collection
(RLNE5507248)