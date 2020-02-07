All apartments in Fairview Shores
923 Neuse Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

923 Neuse Avenue

923 Neuse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

923 Neuse Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32804
Fairview Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Impressive - Just Renovated!! 2BR home - Enclosed Front Porch and Back Porch has not been calculated in the 900sqft, Real Hardwood floors refinished, New Stainless Steel Fridge/Dishwasher/Range/Microwave, Includes Washer and Dryer, Bathroom includes Modern Subway Tile Shower walls with penny-style floor. Floating extra wide sink. Carport. Fenced Front and Back yards!! No Outlet Street.

Short & Easy commute to AdventHealth or Downtown.

Zoned Edgewater High, College Park Middle, & Killarney Elm
Duke Energy (Electric) Winter Park Utilities (Water)
Orange County Waste Collection

(RLNE5507248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Neuse Avenue have any available units?
923 Neuse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 923 Neuse Avenue have?
Some of 923 Neuse Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Neuse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
923 Neuse Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Neuse Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 923 Neuse Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 923 Neuse Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 923 Neuse Avenue offers parking.
Does 923 Neuse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 Neuse Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Neuse Avenue have a pool?
No, 923 Neuse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 923 Neuse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 923 Neuse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Neuse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 Neuse Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 923 Neuse Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 Neuse Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
