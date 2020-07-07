825 Baltimore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home is over 1200 sq. ft. and has a large fenced in back yard. No carpet in the home makes for easy maintenance. Home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer. It also has a one-car garage with opener and remote. Home has two screened porches one in the front and one in the back. Great home in a great location!! Minutes from I-4, downtown Winter Park, and downtown Orlando. Close to shopping and dining.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.