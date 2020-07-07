All apartments in Fairview Shores
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:29 PM

825 Baltimore Dr

825 Baltimore Drive · (407) 258-2448
Location

825 Baltimore Drive, Fairview Shores, FL 32810
Fairview Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is over 1200 sq. ft. and has a large fenced in back yard. No carpet in the home makes for easy maintenance. Home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer. It also has a one-car garage with opener and remote. Home has two screened porches one in the front and one in the back. Great home in a great location!! Minutes from I-4, downtown Winter Park, and downtown Orlando. Close to shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Baltimore Dr have any available units?
825 Baltimore Dr has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 825 Baltimore Dr have?
Some of 825 Baltimore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Baltimore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
825 Baltimore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Baltimore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Baltimore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 825 Baltimore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 825 Baltimore Dr offers parking.
Does 825 Baltimore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Baltimore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Baltimore Dr have a pool?
No, 825 Baltimore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 825 Baltimore Dr have accessible units?
No, 825 Baltimore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Baltimore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Baltimore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Baltimore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Baltimore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
