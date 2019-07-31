All apartments in Fairview Shores
5729 Eggleston Avenue

5729 Eggleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5729 Eggleston Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32810
Fairview Shores

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This 3-bedroom 2 bath ranch has a double lot, 2 car garage and partially fenced private yard with beautiful trees! The home will receive complete interior painting, upgraded appliances and brand new carpet. Close to downtown, Winter Park and I-4. This home is located in a neighborhood with quiet streets and a community park with lots of amenities including ball fields, playground, picnic area with grills, community center, tennis and basketball courts, fishing dock and a ramp for your canoe or kayak with access to Lake Weston, a private lake.

Home has been updated since most of these photos were taken including granite and stainless in kitchen (shown) and newer wood laminate floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 Eggleston Avenue have any available units?
5729 Eggleston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 5729 Eggleston Avenue have?
Some of 5729 Eggleston Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5729 Eggleston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5729 Eggleston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 Eggleston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5729 Eggleston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 5729 Eggleston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5729 Eggleston Avenue offers parking.
Does 5729 Eggleston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 Eggleston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 Eggleston Avenue have a pool?
No, 5729 Eggleston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5729 Eggleston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5729 Eggleston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 Eggleston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5729 Eggleston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5729 Eggleston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5729 Eggleston Avenue has units with air conditioning.
