5729 Eggleston Avenue

Amenities
This 3-bedroom 2 bath ranch has a double lot, 2 car garage and partially fenced private yard with beautiful trees! The home will receive complete interior painting, upgraded appliances and brand new carpet. Close to downtown, Winter Park and I-4. This home is located in a neighborhood with quiet streets and a community park with lots of amenities including ball fields, playground, picnic area with grills, community center, tennis and basketball courts, fishing dock and a ramp for your canoe or kayak with access to Lake Weston, a private lake.
Home has been updated since most of these photos were taken including granite and stainless in kitchen (shown) and newer wood laminate floors.