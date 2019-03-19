5624 Pinerock Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,050sqft pool home is conveniently located in the heart of Orlando just off of Lee Road and Edgewater Drive, and just minutes to shopping, dining, entertainment and major roadways including I-4, 434, and 441. The open floor plan is the first thing you'll notice upon entering the home with the living area, dining area and kitchen all within view and each enjoying views of the pool through the sliding glass doors off of the dining room. The kitchen features upgraded appliances including the refrigerator, range, and plenty of cabinet storage and counter top space for prep as well as a window over the sink overlooking the pool. Just off to the living area are the bedrooms, all feature well-sizes closets and brand new carpet. Just off of the dining area and through the sliding glass doors is the screened in patio overlooking the pool. Rounding out this home is the beautiful tile flooring and fresh paint throughout, inside laundry room with including washer and dryer hook ups, and a one-car carport. along with a beautiful pool and large backyard.



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 326-0667.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.