Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5624 Pinerock Road

5624 Pinerock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5624 Pinerock Road, Fairview Shores, FL 32810
Fairview Shores

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,050sqft pool home is conveniently located in the heart of Orlando just off of Lee Road and Edgewater Drive, and just minutes to shopping, dining, entertainment and major roadways including I-4, 434, and 441. The open floor plan is the first thing you'll notice upon entering the home with the living area, dining area and kitchen all within view and each enjoying views of the pool through the sliding glass doors off of the dining room. The kitchen features upgraded appliances including the refrigerator, range, and plenty of cabinet storage and counter top space for prep as well as a window over the sink overlooking the pool. Just off to the living area are the bedrooms, all feature well-sizes closets and brand new carpet. Just off of the dining area and through the sliding glass doors is the screened in patio overlooking the pool. Rounding out this home is the beautiful tile flooring and fresh paint throughout, inside laundry room with including washer and dryer hook ups, and a one-car carport. along with a beautiful pool and large backyard.

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 326-0667.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Pinerock Road have any available units?
5624 Pinerock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 5624 Pinerock Road have?
Some of 5624 Pinerock Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 Pinerock Road currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Pinerock Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Pinerock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 Pinerock Road is pet friendly.
Does 5624 Pinerock Road offer parking?
Yes, 5624 Pinerock Road does offer parking.
Does 5624 Pinerock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 Pinerock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Pinerock Road have a pool?
Yes, 5624 Pinerock Road has a pool.
Does 5624 Pinerock Road have accessible units?
No, 5624 Pinerock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Pinerock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Pinerock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 Pinerock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 Pinerock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
