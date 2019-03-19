All apartments in Fairview Shores
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5618 STULL AVENUE

5618 Stull Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5618 Stull Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32810
Fairview Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available first week in January....tenant occupied until Dec. 31st...Close to College Park and Winter Park. New kitchen and appliances installed 1 year ago.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 STULL AVENUE have any available units?
5618 STULL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 5618 STULL AVENUE have?
Some of 5618 STULL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 STULL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5618 STULL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 STULL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5618 STULL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 5618 STULL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5618 STULL AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 5618 STULL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5618 STULL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 STULL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5618 STULL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5618 STULL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5618 STULL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 STULL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5618 STULL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5618 STULL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5618 STULL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
