All apartments in Fairview Shores
Find more places like 5422 Eggleston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview Shores, FL
/
5422 Eggleston Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:28 PM

5422 Eggleston Avenue

5422 Eggleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5422 Eggleston Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32810
Fairview Shores

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 Eggleston Avenue have any available units?
5422 Eggleston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
Is 5422 Eggleston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5422 Eggleston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 Eggleston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5422 Eggleston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5422 Eggleston Avenue offer parking?
No, 5422 Eggleston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5422 Eggleston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5422 Eggleston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 Eggleston Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5422 Eggleston Avenue has a pool.
Does 5422 Eggleston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5422 Eggleston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 Eggleston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5422 Eggleston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5422 Eggleston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5422 Eggleston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairview Shores 2 BedroomsFairview Shores 3 Bedrooms
Fairview Shores Apartments with GarageFairview Shores Cheap Places
Fairview Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Pine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus