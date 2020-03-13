Rent Calculator
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM
5333 Andrus Ave
5333 Andrus Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5333 Andrus Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32810
Fairview Shores
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Duplex with huge front yard - Property Id: 224350
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224350
Property Id 224350
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5574809)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5333 Andrus Ave have any available units?
5333 Andrus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairview Shores, FL
.
Is 5333 Andrus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Andrus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Andrus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5333 Andrus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores
.
Does 5333 Andrus Ave offer parking?
No, 5333 Andrus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5333 Andrus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5333 Andrus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Andrus Ave have a pool?
No, 5333 Andrus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5333 Andrus Ave have accessible units?
No, 5333 Andrus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Andrus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5333 Andrus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5333 Andrus Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5333 Andrus Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
