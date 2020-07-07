4105 Ellis Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Check out this Orlando jewel! This freshly renovated 2 bed/1 bath duplex is located in a quiet road. Unit A (located in the front) is 576 sq ft with a screened-in front porch. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinets, new stainless steel microwave, range and refrigerator, beautiful granite countertops with backsplash and wood flooring throughout the entire unit. The bathroom features the same cabinets and granite as the kitchen; also the shower has been upgraded with designer style tiles. Do not miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful unit! Close to Winter park restaurants, Downtown Church St., I-4, and only 10 minutes from Florida Hospital Orlando (now known as AdventHealth)



Available Now!



* Monthly Rent - $1,199 (Tenant responsible for electric and own Internet)

* Security Deposit - $1,199

* Minimum 12 month lease term

* Small pets OK as long as they are not destructive, but pet Deposit of $250 will be required upon pet approval