4105 Ellis Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

4105 Ellis Dr

4105 Ellis Drive · (407) 513-2793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4105 Ellis Drive, Fairview Shores, FL 32804
Fairview Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Check out this Orlando jewel! This freshly renovated 2 bed/1 bath duplex is located in a quiet road. Unit A (located in the front) is 576 sq ft with a screened-in front porch. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinets, new stainless steel microwave, range and refrigerator, beautiful granite countertops with backsplash and wood flooring throughout the entire unit. The bathroom features the same cabinets and granite as the kitchen; also the shower has been upgraded with designer style tiles. Do not miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful unit! Close to Winter park restaurants, Downtown Church St., I-4, and only 10 minutes from Florida Hospital Orlando (now known as AdventHealth)

Available Now!

* Monthly Rent - $1,199 (Tenant responsible for electric and own Internet)
* Security Deposit - $1,199
* Minimum 12 month lease term
* Small pets OK as long as they are not destructive, but pet Deposit of $250 will be required upon pet approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Ellis Dr have any available units?
4105 Ellis Dr has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4105 Ellis Dr have?
Some of 4105 Ellis Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Ellis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Ellis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Ellis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Ellis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Ellis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Ellis Dr offers parking.
Does 4105 Ellis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 Ellis Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Ellis Dr have a pool?
No, 4105 Ellis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Ellis Dr have accessible units?
No, 4105 Ellis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Ellis Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Ellis Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Ellis Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4105 Ellis Dr has units with air conditioning.
