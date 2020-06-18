All apartments in Eustis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

612 Gould St

612 Gould Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 Gould Street, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Eustis 3 bedroom 2 bath - older house with lots of room 1464 sq foot - Great layout with Living room- Family Room - Dining room
front room would be great place to grow plants lots of light
Fridge Stove and dishwasher

courtesy use of washer

Carpet in all bedrooms - living and family room
dining room has laminate floor

(RLNE5835504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Gould St have any available units?
612 Gould St doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 612 Gould St have?
Some of 612 Gould St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Gould St currently offering any rent specials?
612 Gould St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Gould St pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Gould St is pet friendly.
Does 612 Gould St offer parking?
No, 612 Gould St does not offer parking.
Does 612 Gould St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Gould St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Gould St have a pool?
No, 612 Gould St does not have a pool.
Does 612 Gould St have accessible units?
No, 612 Gould St does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Gould St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Gould St has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Gould St have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Gould St does not have units with air conditioning.
