Eustis, FL
510 W Seminole Ave
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:48 AM

510 W Seminole Ave

510 West Seminole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 West Seminole Avenue, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home ready to move in! Call or Text for more info, 407-373-4366. Kendrick Laboy

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUN CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,300).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 W Seminole Ave have any available units?
510 W Seminole Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
Is 510 W Seminole Ave currently offering any rent specials?
510 W Seminole Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 W Seminole Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 W Seminole Ave is pet friendly.
Does 510 W Seminole Ave offer parking?
No, 510 W Seminole Ave does not offer parking.
Does 510 W Seminole Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 W Seminole Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 W Seminole Ave have a pool?
No, 510 W Seminole Ave does not have a pool.
Does 510 W Seminole Ave have accessible units?
No, 510 W Seminole Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 510 W Seminole Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 W Seminole Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 W Seminole Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 W Seminole Ave has units with air conditioning.
