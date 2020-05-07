Rent Calculator
510 GLOVER STREET
Last updated May 7 2020
510 GLOVER STREET
510 Glover Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
510 Glover Street, Eustis, FL 32726
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
R2. Cute 3/1.5 located in the heart of Eustis. Features a spacious yard and is only a short drive from Tavares and Mt. Dora.
Rent: $1100.00
Security Deposit $1150.00
Application Fee: $60 per resident over 18
Technology Fee: $20.00
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $200.00 (Must be approved)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 GLOVER STREET have any available units?
510 GLOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Eustis, FL
.
What amenities does 510 GLOVER STREET have?
Some of 510 GLOVER STREET's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 510 GLOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
510 GLOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 GLOVER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 GLOVER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 510 GLOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 510 GLOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 510 GLOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 GLOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 GLOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 510 GLOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 510 GLOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 510 GLOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 510 GLOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 GLOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 GLOVER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 GLOVER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
