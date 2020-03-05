Rent Calculator
403 BENTON LANE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM
403 BENTON LANE
403 Benton Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
403 Benton Lane, Eustis, FL 32726
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom, two bath house close to downtown Eustis. One car garage.
Rent: $1,300
Security Deposit $1,350
Application Fee: $60 per adult over 18
Technology Fee: $20 per month
No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 403 BENTON LANE have any available units?
403 BENTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Eustis, FL
.
What amenities does 403 BENTON LANE have?
Some of 403 BENTON LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 403 BENTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
403 BENTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 BENTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 403 BENTON LANE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Eustis
.
Does 403 BENTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 403 BENTON LANE offers parking.
Does 403 BENTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 BENTON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 BENTON LANE have a pool?
No, 403 BENTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 403 BENTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 403 BENTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 403 BENTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 BENTON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 BENTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 BENTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
