2758 GABLES DRIVE

Bright and open split floor plan in the 44 Gables subdivision off of 441. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Combination living/dining room with French doors to backyard. Open kitchen with ample room for small table and plenty of storage. 2 car garage with laundry area and storage.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
