2758 GABLES DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and open split floor plan in the 44 Gables subdivision off of 441. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Combination living/dining room with French doors to backyard. Open kitchen with ample room for small table and plenty of storage. 2 car garage with laundry area and storage.