Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Second-floor duplex available!! Comfortable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom UPSTAIRS duplex available in the heart of Downtown Eustis. Come home and park up front right near stairs to front door. Updated kitchen, real wood floors, oversized carpeted bedrooms, outdoor patio and more. Utilities shall be in and paid by the resident's name; lawn maintenance IS included in rent.