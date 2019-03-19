Rent Calculator
Home
/
Eustis, FL
/
1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE
1400 Lakeview Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1400 Lakeview Ave, Eustis, FL 32726
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Classic 1950's style home with custom built-ins, terrazzo floors etc. Living room, family room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, large laundry room, and plenty of storage. Fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Eustis, FL
.
What amenities does 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Eustis
.
Does 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 E LAKEVIEW AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
