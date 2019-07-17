All apartments in Eustis
Find more places like 121 Haselton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eustis, FL
/
121 Haselton Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

121 Haselton Street

121 Haselton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eustis
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

121 Haselton Street, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3/2 in Eustis - 3/2 Newly Remodeled. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Dining area & Spacious living room. Large Master Bedroom with double closets. Inside Utility w/ Washer/Dryer hookups. Tiled Screened back Porch. NO Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4511988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Haselton Street have any available units?
121 Haselton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 121 Haselton Street have?
Some of 121 Haselton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Haselton Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Haselton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Haselton Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 Haselton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eustis.
Does 121 Haselton Street offer parking?
No, 121 Haselton Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 Haselton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Haselton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Haselton Street have a pool?
No, 121 Haselton Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Haselton Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Haselton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Haselton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Haselton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Haselton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Haselton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eustis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEustis Apartments with Garage
Eustis Apartments with PoolEustis Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Eustis Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLBeverly Hills, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach