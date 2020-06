Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

110 E. Chesley Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 3/2 - Available July. 3/2 home with No HOA. Large master bedroom with separate entrance. Completely tiled. Upgraded kitchen. Screen front porch and open covered porch. Spacious fenced back yard with shed. Inside utility room. Close to everything. One small pet may be considered.



For more info please call/text Renee @ 352-636-1192 or visit www.EliteRentalManagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4157813)