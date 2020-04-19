All apartments in Eustis
1061 VASSAR DRIVE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:18 AM

1061 VASSAR DRIVE

1061 Vassar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1061 Vassar Drive, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard, this home features tile and vinyl plank floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open with high ceilings making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space as well as a breakfast nook with a bay window. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 VASSAR DRIVE have any available units?
1061 VASSAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 1061 VASSAR DRIVE have?
Some of 1061 VASSAR DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 VASSAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1061 VASSAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 VASSAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1061 VASSAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eustis.
Does 1061 VASSAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1061 VASSAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1061 VASSAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 VASSAR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 VASSAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1061 VASSAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1061 VASSAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1061 VASSAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 VASSAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 VASSAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 VASSAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 VASSAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

