1061 VASSAR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard, this home features tile and vinyl plank floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open with high ceilings making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space as well as a breakfast nook with a bay window. This home won’t last long!