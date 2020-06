8561 Violeta ST

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM AVAILABLE NOW IN MIRASOL AT COCONUT POINT. THIS 2ND FLOOR CORNER UNIT IS IN MINT CONDITION. THE CONDO HAS DIAGANOL TILE IN THE COMMON AREAS AND CARPET IN THE BEDROOM. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN OVERLOOKING THE GREAT ROOM, FEATURING GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WOOD CABINETS. LARGE MASTER SUITE, WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, MASTER BATH HAS DUAL SINKS AND WALK-IN SHOWER. THE COMMUNITY HAS A RESORT STYLE POOL AND FITNESS CENTER. YOU ARE IN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. INCLUDED IN YOUR RENT IS BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET, WATER AND THE FIRST $100 OF ELECTRIC.