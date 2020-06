Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

EXECUTIVE TURNKEY RENTAL. Spacious 2 bedroom - 2 bath condo. Open floor plan, with large outside entertaining area. Beautifully furnished, just bring your tooth brush and clothes. This unit has everything. Comcast X1 box with HBO and Internet included. Just steps away from the best restaurant and shops in the area. 15 minutes to the beaches and RSW International Airport.