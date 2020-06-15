3140 Seasons WAY

Amenities
Attractive, affordable, and available! This first floor end unit overlooking a private landscaped area features 2 Full Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 18 inch Tile flooring throughout, Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Corian Counters. A convenient drive to Coconut Point, Gulf Coast Town Center, RSW International Airport, Florida Gulf Coast University and the Beaches. Amenities are in abundance and include golf, two pools, tennis courts, pickleball, fitness center, billiards & dart room, playground, clubhouse and more!