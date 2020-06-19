All apartments in Estero
23891 Costa Del Sol RD
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:24 PM

23891 Costa Del Sol RD

23891 Costa Del Sol Road · (239) 910-3501
Location

23891 Costa Del Sol Road, Estero, FL 34135

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE, 2 bedroom,2 bath renovated unit . Enjoy tranquil lake and sunset views from this gorgeous second floor residence. Freshly painted and in move-in condition, Lighthouse Bay, in The Brooks community, is the perfect place to enjoy the Florida lifestyle in an amenity rich gated community. This unfurnished unit, has been well cared for and is immediately available, upon association approval. The Harbor Club offers a boathouse with paddle boats, row boats, and canoes, and viewing decks. Lighthouse Bay also has 2.5 Mile Walk/Jog Path,Swimming in the screened in 82' resort style lap pool, clubhouse with a full time on site Activities Director, library, business center, and catering kitchen, Arts & Learning Center, bocce, and lagoon-style pool with spa, rock waterfalls or sunbathe at the stunning beach with chaises and gazebo. There is a tennis program with pro, six tennis courts, bocce ball, and an exercise room. This Home is located very close to Coconut Point Mall, the New Lee Health Care Center and SWFL Airport, I75, US41 and Imperial Parkway. Time to connect with new friends in this wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath renovated unit. COME HOME!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23891 Costa Del Sol RD have any available units?
23891 Costa Del Sol RD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23891 Costa Del Sol RD have?
Some of 23891 Costa Del Sol RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23891 Costa Del Sol RD currently offering any rent specials?
23891 Costa Del Sol RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23891 Costa Del Sol RD pet-friendly?
No, 23891 Costa Del Sol RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23891 Costa Del Sol RD offer parking?
No, 23891 Costa Del Sol RD does not offer parking.
Does 23891 Costa Del Sol RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23891 Costa Del Sol RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23891 Costa Del Sol RD have a pool?
Yes, 23891 Costa Del Sol RD has a pool.
Does 23891 Costa Del Sol RD have accessible units?
No, 23891 Costa Del Sol RD does not have accessible units.
Does 23891 Costa Del Sol RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23891 Costa Del Sol RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 23891 Costa Del Sol RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 23891 Costa Del Sol RD does not have units with air conditioning.
