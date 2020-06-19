23891 Costa Del Sol RD

Amenities

UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE, 2 bedroom,2 bath renovated unit . Enjoy tranquil lake and sunset views from this gorgeous second floor residence. Freshly painted and in move-in condition, Lighthouse Bay, in The Brooks community, is the perfect place to enjoy the Florida lifestyle in an amenity rich gated community. This unfurnished unit, has been well cared for and is immediately available, upon association approval. The Harbor Club offers a boathouse with paddle boats, row boats, and canoes, and viewing decks. Lighthouse Bay also has 2.5 Mile Walk/Jog Path,Swimming in the screened in 82' resort style lap pool, clubhouse with a full time on site Activities Director, library, business center, and catering kitchen, Arts & Learning Center, bocce, and lagoon-style pool with spa, rock waterfalls or sunbathe at the stunning beach with chaises and gazebo. There is a tennis program with pro, six tennis courts, bocce ball, and an exercise room. This Home is located very close to Coconut Point Mall, the New Lee Health Care Center and SWFL Airport, I75, US41 and Imperial Parkway. Time to connect with new friends in this wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath renovated unit. COME HOME!!!!!!