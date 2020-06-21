All apartments in Estero
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:22 AM

23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR

23498 Olde Meadowbrook Circle · (920) 540-6822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23498 Olde Meadowbrook Circle, Estero, FL 34134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY. Showings available after June 15. This home is nestled on the edge of BONITA SPRINGS and ESTERO and is the perfect location for everything SWFL has to offer! This former model is bright and spacious and offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home featuring an open kitchen and family room, separate living and dining room, 10' ceilings throughout, indoor laundry, large screened lanai with heated pool, 2 car garage and automatic irrigation system on a private well. The master suite includes two large walk-in closets, his and her vanities, tub and shower. MEADOWBROOK is a gem with its LOW HOA FEES, proximity to the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, Coconut Point Mall, Bonita Beach and Lover's Key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR have any available units?
23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR have?
Some of 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR currently offering any rent specials?
23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR pet-friendly?
No, 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR offer parking?
Yes, 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR does offer parking.
Does 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR have a pool?
Yes, 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR has a pool.
Does 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR have accessible units?
No, 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
