23498 Olde Meadowbrook CIR

ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY. Showings available after June 15. This home is nestled on the edge of BONITA SPRINGS and ESTERO and is the perfect location for everything SWFL has to offer! This former model is bright and spacious and offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home featuring an open kitchen and family room, separate living and dining room, 10' ceilings throughout, indoor laundry, large screened lanai with heated pool, 2 car garage and automatic irrigation system on a private well. The master suite includes two large walk-in closets, his and her vanities, tub and shower. MEADOWBROOK is a gem with its LOW HOA FEES, proximity to the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, Coconut Point Mall, Bonita Beach and Lover's Key.