22203 Seashore CIR

This Single-family pet friendly home in Fountain Lakes is in a gated community with Golf, Tennis, Bocce Ball & Volleyball Courts, Community Pool, Club House, Library, Fitness Center and lawn services. This Community is located just off US-41 in the heart of Estero across from Coconut Point Mall. The Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car Garage with a screened in lanai & sunroom, Hardwood floors throughout and updated appliances, Double sinks in the master and a big walk in closet. This home is so close to all the great things Estero has to offer! This rental will definitely make you feel at home.