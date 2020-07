Amenities

Spacious 3B/2.5B property located in the desirable Meadows of Estero! Attached 2-car garage, granite countertops, 18" ceramic tile flooring, and tray ceilings. This first-floor unit also has a large screened lanai. Meadows is a gated community with Clubhouse, Community Pool, Business Center, and Fitness Center. Located in the heart of Estero near Hertz and Coconut Point. No smoking, no pets.