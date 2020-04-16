All apartments in Estero
21559 Cascina DR

21559 Cascina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21559 Cascina Drive, Estero, FL 33928

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
accessible
Wonderful lake view! Enjoy the morning sunrise and the delightful afternoon shade on the extended lanai. Popular light and bright open floor plan with large counter height granite island, 20" ceramic tile floors throughout with the exception of carpeting in the guest bedroom. Stainless appliances, "gas" range, tray ceilings and plantation shutters in all rooms. Recent seller improvements include: privacy wall and door to the den, reverse osmosis water filter system in the kitchen, dual UV and Photomax UV light disinfection air quality system in the HVAC unit, 7" gutters on the side and rear, AC surge arrestors, solar powered lanai motorized Sun Setter shade, ADA handicapped bars in master shower and toilet areas and new tall kitchen faucet with pull-out sprayer extension.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

