21559 Cascina DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Wonderful lake view! Enjoy the morning sunrise and the delightful afternoon shade on the extended lanai. Popular light and bright open floor plan with large counter height granite island, 20" ceramic tile floors throughout with the exception of carpeting in the guest bedroom. Stainless appliances, "gas" range, tray ceilings and plantation shutters in all rooms. Recent seller improvements include: privacy wall and door to the den, reverse osmosis water filter system in the kitchen, dual UV and Photomax UV light disinfection air quality system in the HVAC unit, 7" gutters on the side and rear, AC surge arrestors, solar powered lanai motorized Sun Setter shade, ADA handicapped bars in master shower and toilet areas and new tall kitchen faucet with pull-out sprayer extension.