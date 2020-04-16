All apartments in Estero
21301 Lancaster RUN
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:29 PM

21301 Lancaster RUN

21301 Lancaster Run · (239) 218-2685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21301 Lancaster Run, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 828 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This is a 2nd floor end unit condo with 2 bedrooms + Den with pocket doors (no closet), and 2 full baths. Nice laminate flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, washer and dryer are included. Master bedroom has a bay window and walk in closet, attached bath has a shower. The screened rear lanai overlooks the 11th green of the golf course. There is 1 covered carport and common parking for guests or other car. THE ASSOCIATION DOCUMENTS DO NOT ALLOW UNRELATED ROOMATES AND TENANTS MAY NOT HAVE PETS. STONEYBROOK AMENITIES OFFER SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE! CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL & SPA, EXERCISE ROOM, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL, IN LINE SKATING RINK, BOCCE BALL AND BASEBALL FIELD! THE GOLF COURSE IS PUBLIC SO YOU CAN PAY WHEN YOU PLAY. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, INTERSTATE, BEACHES, UNIVERSITY AND AIRPORT. SHORT WALK TO GOLF COURSE CLUBHOUSE, NEW DUFFY'S RESTAURANT, CVS PHARMACY, PUBLIX, MIROMAR MALL AND GERMAIN ARENA. 15 MINUTES FROM AIRPORT BAGGAGE CLAIM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21301 Lancaster RUN have any available units?
21301 Lancaster RUN has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21301 Lancaster RUN have?
Some of 21301 Lancaster RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21301 Lancaster RUN currently offering any rent specials?
21301 Lancaster RUN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21301 Lancaster RUN pet-friendly?
Yes, 21301 Lancaster RUN is pet friendly.
Does 21301 Lancaster RUN offer parking?
Yes, 21301 Lancaster RUN does offer parking.
Does 21301 Lancaster RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21301 Lancaster RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21301 Lancaster RUN have a pool?
Yes, 21301 Lancaster RUN has a pool.
Does 21301 Lancaster RUN have accessible units?
No, 21301 Lancaster RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 21301 Lancaster RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21301 Lancaster RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 21301 Lancaster RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 21301 Lancaster RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
