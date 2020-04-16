21301 Lancaster RUN

Amenities

This is a 2nd floor end unit condo with 2 bedrooms + Den with pocket doors (no closet), and 2 full baths. Nice laminate flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, washer and dryer are included. Master bedroom has a bay window and walk in closet, attached bath has a shower. The screened rear lanai overlooks the 11th green of the golf course. There is 1 covered carport and common parking for guests or other car. THE ASSOCIATION DOCUMENTS DO NOT ALLOW UNRELATED ROOMATES AND TENANTS MAY NOT HAVE PETS. STONEYBROOK AMENITIES OFFER SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE! CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL & SPA, EXERCISE ROOM, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL, IN LINE SKATING RINK, BOCCE BALL AND BASEBALL FIELD! THE GOLF COURSE IS PUBLIC SO YOU CAN PAY WHEN YOU PLAY. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, INTERSTATE, BEACHES, UNIVERSITY AND AIRPORT. SHORT WALK TO GOLF COURSE CLUBHOUSE, NEW DUFFY'S RESTAURANT, CVS PHARMACY, PUBLIX, MIROMAR MALL AND GERMAIN ARENA. 15 MINUTES FROM AIRPORT BAGGAGE CLAIM!