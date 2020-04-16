All apartments in Estero
Find more places like 21294 Braxfield LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Estero, FL
/
21294 Braxfield LOOP
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:49 PM

21294 Braxfield LOOP

21294 Braxfield Loop · (239) 494-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Estero
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

21294 Braxfield Loop, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
This well-appointed 3 bedroom single family POOL home is located in one of the most desirable gated, golf course communities in Estero! The home is fully furnished and features a screened-in lanai with a private pool and spa, plantation shutters, 2-car garage, kitchen island, breakfast bar and split guest bedrooms for privacy. Stoneybrook is conveniently located, just minutes from 1-75 and offers plenty of amenities including a clubhouse, 3 pools, spa, fitness center, tennis courts, walking paths, golf course, baseball/soccer fields and walking distance to Miromar Outlets! 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Rent includes basic cable, internet, electric (up to $250), trash removal and water. 2 month minimum required. Available June - October for $3000/mo, February - March for $6000/mo., and April for $5000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21294 Braxfield LOOP have any available units?
21294 Braxfield LOOP has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21294 Braxfield LOOP have?
Some of 21294 Braxfield LOOP's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21294 Braxfield LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
21294 Braxfield LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21294 Braxfield LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 21294 Braxfield LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 21294 Braxfield LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 21294 Braxfield LOOP does offer parking.
Does 21294 Braxfield LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21294 Braxfield LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21294 Braxfield LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 21294 Braxfield LOOP has a pool.
Does 21294 Braxfield LOOP have accessible units?
No, 21294 Braxfield LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 21294 Braxfield LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 21294 Braxfield LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21294 Braxfield LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 21294 Braxfield LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21294 Braxfield LOOP?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms
Estero Apartments with GymEstero Pet Friendly Places
Estero Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity