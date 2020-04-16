21294 Braxfield LOOP

Amenities

This well-appointed 3 bedroom single family POOL home is located in one of the most desirable gated, golf course communities in Estero! The home is fully furnished and features a screened-in lanai with a private pool and spa, plantation shutters, 2-car garage, kitchen island, breakfast bar and split guest bedrooms for privacy. Stoneybrook is conveniently located, just minutes from 1-75 and offers plenty of amenities including a clubhouse, 3 pools, spa, fitness center, tennis courts, walking paths, golf course, baseball/soccer fields and walking distance to Miromar Outlets! 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Rent includes basic cable, internet, electric (up to $250), trash removal and water. 2 month minimum required. Available June - October for $3000/mo, February - March for $6000/mo., and April for $5000.