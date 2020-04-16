All apartments in Estero
20611 Country Creek DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

20611 Country Creek DR

20611 Country Creek Drive · (239) 494-5156
Location

20611 Country Creek Drive, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3217 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero. The screened-in lanai offers peaceful views of the lake and fountain! The established, well-maintained community is located off Corkscrew Road, just west of Three Oaks Parkway and about a mile East of US-41. This central location is minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport, Germain Arena, Miromar Outlets and Coconut Point Mall and a short drive to some of the area's best beaches! Country Creek features a clubhouse, swimming pools, tennis courts, golf, restaurant, fitness center, bocce court and card room. 1 covered parking space included, along with all utilities. $150.00 amenities transfer fee applies. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. No pets please. Available May 5th - December.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20611 Country Creek DR have any available units?
20611 Country Creek DR has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20611 Country Creek DR have?
Some of 20611 Country Creek DR's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20611 Country Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
20611 Country Creek DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20611 Country Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 20611 Country Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20611 Country Creek DR offer parking?
Yes, 20611 Country Creek DR does offer parking.
Does 20611 Country Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20611 Country Creek DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20611 Country Creek DR have a pool?
Yes, 20611 Country Creek DR has a pool.
Does 20611 Country Creek DR have accessible units?
No, 20611 Country Creek DR does not have accessible units.
Does 20611 Country Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 20611 Country Creek DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20611 Country Creek DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 20611 Country Creek DR does not have units with air conditioning.
