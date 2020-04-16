20611 Country Creek DR

Amenities

parking gym pool bocce court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero. The screened-in lanai offers peaceful views of the lake and fountain! The established, well-maintained community is located off Corkscrew Road, just west of Three Oaks Parkway and about a mile East of US-41. This central location is minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport, Germain Arena, Miromar Outlets and Coconut Point Mall and a short drive to some of the area's best beaches! Country Creek features a clubhouse, swimming pools, tennis courts, golf, restaurant, fitness center, bocce court and card room. 1 covered parking space included, along with all utilities. $150.00 amenities transfer fee applies. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. No pets please. Available May 5th - December.