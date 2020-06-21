All apartments in Estero
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:27 AM

10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD

10781 Halfmoon Shoal Road · (239) 826-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10781 Halfmoon Shoal Road, Estero, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
With truly a “WOW” VIEW!!! This beautiful Super Clean unit located at Lighthouse Bay Offers you a 3 BR / 2BA / 2 Car Garage! Enjoy your fresh cup of coffee in the morning from the under cover lanai with a beautiful view of the lake. From the moment you enter this Gated, Maintenance-Free Community you're surrounded by Beauty! Exclusive Resort Lifestyle Amenities which include: Clubhouse w/ Indoor Seating and Outdoor Cafe, Full Catering Kitchen w/ Bar, Resort Pool and Spa, Sauna, Tennis Center, State-of-the Art Fitness Center and Olympic Lap Pool, Stocked Lakes and Bocce Court. Upscale Shopping, Restaurants, Movie Theatre and Entertainment is only a short walk away. Lighthouse Bay is minutes from the SW Florida International Airport, Miromar Outlet Mall, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the Gulf of Mexico. It just doesn't get any better than this...YOU TRULY DESERVE TO BE WOWED!!! PLEASE VIEW MATTERPORT 3D VIRTUAL TOUR ATTACHMENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD have any available units?
10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD have?
Some of 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD currently offering any rent specials?
10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD pet-friendly?
No, 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD offer parking?
Yes, 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD does offer parking.
Does 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD have a pool?
Yes, 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD has a pool.
Does 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD have accessible units?
No, 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD does not have units with air conditioning.
