10781 Halfmoon Shoal RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna tennis court

With truly a “WOW” VIEW!!! This beautiful Super Clean unit located at Lighthouse Bay Offers you a 3 BR / 2BA / 2 Car Garage! Enjoy your fresh cup of coffee in the morning from the under cover lanai with a beautiful view of the lake. From the moment you enter this Gated, Maintenance-Free Community you're surrounded by Beauty! Exclusive Resort Lifestyle Amenities which include: Clubhouse w/ Indoor Seating and Outdoor Cafe, Full Catering Kitchen w/ Bar, Resort Pool and Spa, Sauna, Tennis Center, State-of-the Art Fitness Center and Olympic Lap Pool, Stocked Lakes and Bocce Court. Upscale Shopping, Restaurants, Movie Theatre and Entertainment is only a short walk away. Lighthouse Bay is minutes from the SW Florida International Airport, Miromar Outlet Mall, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the Gulf of Mexico. It just doesn't get any better than this...YOU TRULY DESERVE TO BE WOWED!!! PLEASE VIEW MATTERPORT 3D VIRTUAL TOUR ATTACHMENT!