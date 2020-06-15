10636 Jackson Square DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court community garden dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This shows just like a model home. Come take a look and you will not be disappointed. This large and expansive home features a spacious open floor plan, 3 bedrooms + den and 3 1/2 baths, chef's kitchen with quartz counter tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, huge lanai area and a resort style pool with spa. Three master suites that come with two separate living spaces. HUGE walk in closet, extended garage can fit 3 cars, hurricane rated impact glass, crown molding, modern back splash, large pantry, and pocket sliders that open completely to enjoy your indoor outdoor space. Tidewater is an ACTIVE adult community with great amenities minutes from airport, shopping, restaurants and beaches. Community amenities include fitness center and group

fitness studio, on-site catering kitchen, library, covered veranda with fireplace, resort style pool & spa, outdoor bar, BBQ grills, tennis courts, boccie & pickle ball courts, community garden and a dog park. Close to Miromar Outlets, Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, shopping and dining!