All apartments in Estero
Find more places like 10201 Olivewood WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Estero, FL
/
10201 Olivewood WAY
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

10201 Olivewood WAY

10201 Olivewood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Estero
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

10201 Olivewood Way, Estero, FL 33928

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Copper Oaks townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5Baths, 1 car garage. Lakeview. Elegant Mediterranean-style architecture, brick paver drive, walkway, private arched entry. Lovely interior finishes including European-style crafted cabinetry, luxurious counter tops, GE appliances including washer and dryer, tile, NEWER AC system and tray ceilings. This home is located in Copper Oaks Townvillas with beautiful gated entry feature on Three Oaks Parkway, sparkling lakes, lush preserves, green space, recreational clubhouse, FITNESS CENTER, two community pools, basketball court, tot-lot, street lights, sidewalks. Just minutes to the Coconut Point Mall, Estero Park, FGCU, US 41 & I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10201 Olivewood WAY have any available units?
10201 Olivewood WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Estero, FL.
What amenities does 10201 Olivewood WAY have?
Some of 10201 Olivewood WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10201 Olivewood WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10201 Olivewood WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10201 Olivewood WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10201 Olivewood WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 10201 Olivewood WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10201 Olivewood WAY does offer parking.
Does 10201 Olivewood WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10201 Olivewood WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10201 Olivewood WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10201 Olivewood WAY has a pool.
Does 10201 Olivewood WAY have accessible units?
No, 10201 Olivewood WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10201 Olivewood WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10201 Olivewood WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10201 Olivewood WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10201 Olivewood WAY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms
Estero Apartments with GymEstero Pet Friendly Places
Estero Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University