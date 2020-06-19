10201 Olivewood WAY

Amenities

Copper Oaks townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5Baths, 1 car garage. Lakeview. Elegant Mediterranean-style architecture, brick paver drive, walkway, private arched entry. Lovely interior finishes including European-style crafted cabinetry, luxurious counter tops, GE appliances including washer and dryer, tile, NEWER AC system and tray ceilings. This home is located in Copper Oaks Townvillas with beautiful gated entry feature on Three Oaks Parkway, sparkling lakes, lush preserves, green space, recreational clubhouse, FITNESS CENTER, two community pools, basketball court, tot-lot, street lights, sidewalks. Just minutes to the Coconut Point Mall, Estero Park, FGCU, US 41 & I-75.