10131 North Silver Palm DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

***AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020*** Single family POOL home in beautiful gated Copper Oaks! This nicely appointed home has 2 bedrooms *PLUS A DEN*, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen and baths boast maple cabinetry and granite counter tops. Master bath also has a WALK IN CLOSET, separate soaking TUB and shower. This fantastic home is all tiled on the diagonal, has decorator lighting, a separate laundry room, and NEW HIGH EFFICIANCY A/C! In addition to your private *HEATED* pool, there is a community pool, playground, and basketball court. The community is located along Three Oaks Parkway giving you quick access to everything Estero, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs and Naples have to offer! Very close to library, post office, Miromar Outlets, Coconut Pointe Mall, Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, Hertz Arena, public golf courses and more! Apply now before it's gone!