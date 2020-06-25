All apartments in Estero
10131 North Silver Palm DR

10131 North Silver Palm Drive · (239) 270-1249
Location

10131 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020*** Single family POOL home in beautiful gated Copper Oaks! This nicely appointed home has 2 bedrooms *PLUS A DEN*, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen and baths boast maple cabinetry and granite counter tops. Master bath also has a WALK IN CLOSET, separate soaking TUB and shower. This fantastic home is all tiled on the diagonal, has decorator lighting, a separate laundry room, and NEW HIGH EFFICIANCY A/C! In addition to your private *HEATED* pool, there is a community pool, playground, and basketball court. The community is located along Three Oaks Parkway giving you quick access to everything Estero, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs and Naples have to offer! Very close to library, post office, Miromar Outlets, Coconut Pointe Mall, Gulf Coast Town Center, FGCU, Hertz Arena, public golf courses and more! Apply now before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10131 North Silver Palm DR have any available units?
10131 North Silver Palm DR has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10131 North Silver Palm DR have?
Some of 10131 North Silver Palm DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10131 North Silver Palm DR currently offering any rent specials?
10131 North Silver Palm DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10131 North Silver Palm DR pet-friendly?
No, 10131 North Silver Palm DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 10131 North Silver Palm DR offer parking?
Yes, 10131 North Silver Palm DR offers parking.
Does 10131 North Silver Palm DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10131 North Silver Palm DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10131 North Silver Palm DR have a pool?
Yes, 10131 North Silver Palm DR has a pool.
Does 10131 North Silver Palm DR have accessible units?
No, 10131 North Silver Palm DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10131 North Silver Palm DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10131 North Silver Palm DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10131 North Silver Palm DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10131 North Silver Palm DR has units with air conditioning.
