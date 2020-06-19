10110 Villagio Palms Way #205

Amenities

Rarely Available DESIGNER SERIES MODEL!!! MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar, great room floorplan and soaring vaulted ceilings! The master suite offers his and hers closets and a luxurious master bath with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, separate tub and shower, his and hers vanities, separate powder room, and much more! You will also enjoy an oversized guest bedroom with a spacious closet and walk-in laundry room! Enjoy many upgrades including granite counters, black appliances, cherry cabinets, oversized tile throughout the living areas, and much more! Conveniently located in the heart of Estero near Coconut Point Mall, FGCU, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, Germain Arena and more! Villagio offers many great amenities including a gated entry, town center with movie theater, state of the art fitness center, cafe, social rooms, two stunning resort style pools, tennis courts, boccee ball, and much more! HURRY! Won't Last! Call for your appointment today!