Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9221 GULF BEACH HWY
9221 Gulf Beach Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9221 Gulf Beach Highway, Escambia County, FL 32507
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally remodeled units on the water. Rent amount includes 30.00 water and garbage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9221 GULF BEACH HWY have any available units?
9221 GULF BEACH HWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Escambia County, FL
.
Is 9221 GULF BEACH HWY currently offering any rent specials?
9221 GULF BEACH HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9221 GULF BEACH HWY pet-friendly?
No, 9221 GULF BEACH HWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Escambia County
.
Does 9221 GULF BEACH HWY offer parking?
No, 9221 GULF BEACH HWY does not offer parking.
Does 9221 GULF BEACH HWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9221 GULF BEACH HWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9221 GULF BEACH HWY have a pool?
No, 9221 GULF BEACH HWY does not have a pool.
Does 9221 GULF BEACH HWY have accessible units?
No, 9221 GULF BEACH HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 9221 GULF BEACH HWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9221 GULF BEACH HWY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9221 GULF BEACH HWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9221 GULF BEACH HWY does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd
Ensley, FL 32534
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
