9219 GULF BEACH HWY

Town House, 2.5 bathrooms, Fire Place, 2 large decks over looking the Bayou Grande, Covered parking, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher in kitchen, washer and dryer included. Approximately 2 miles from front or back gate to NAS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
