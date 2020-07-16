All apartments in Escambia County
9219 GULF BEACH HWY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

9219 GULF BEACH HWY

9219 Gulf Beach Hwy 1 · (850) 968-3553
Location

9219 Gulf Beach Hwy 1, Escambia County, FL 32507

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Town House, 2.5 bathrooms, Fire Place, 2 large decks over looking the Bayou Grande, Covered parking, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher in kitchen, washer and dryer included. Approximately 2 miles from front or back gate to NAS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9219 GULF BEACH HWY have any available units?
9219 GULF BEACH HWY has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9219 GULF BEACH HWY have?
Some of 9219 GULF BEACH HWY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9219 GULF BEACH HWY currently offering any rent specials?
9219 GULF BEACH HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9219 GULF BEACH HWY pet-friendly?
No, 9219 GULF BEACH HWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escambia County.
Does 9219 GULF BEACH HWY offer parking?
Yes, 9219 GULF BEACH HWY offers parking.
Does 9219 GULF BEACH HWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9219 GULF BEACH HWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9219 GULF BEACH HWY have a pool?
No, 9219 GULF BEACH HWY does not have a pool.
Does 9219 GULF BEACH HWY have accessible units?
No, 9219 GULF BEACH HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 9219 GULF BEACH HWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9219 GULF BEACH HWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9219 GULF BEACH HWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9219 GULF BEACH HWY does not have units with air conditioning.
