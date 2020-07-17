3004 MYRSHINE DR

3004 Myrshine Drive, Escambia County, FL 32506 Woodridge Manor
Close to NAS Pensacola & Corry! Great Room with cathedral ceiling. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry. Open patio. Fenced backyard. Small pets (under 20 lbs) considered with owner approval. No smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
