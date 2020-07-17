All apartments in Escambia County
3004 MYRSHINE DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3004 MYRSHINE DR

3004 Myrshine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Myrshine Drive, Escambia County, FL 32506
Woodridge Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Close to NAS Pensacola & Corry! Great Room with cathedral ceiling. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry. Open patio. Fenced backyard. Small pets (under 20 lbs) considered with owner approval. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 MYRSHINE DR have any available units?
3004 MYRSHINE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escambia County, FL.
What amenities does 3004 MYRSHINE DR have?
Some of 3004 MYRSHINE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 MYRSHINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3004 MYRSHINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 MYRSHINE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 MYRSHINE DR is pet friendly.
Does 3004 MYRSHINE DR offer parking?
Yes, 3004 MYRSHINE DR offers parking.
Does 3004 MYRSHINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 MYRSHINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 MYRSHINE DR have a pool?
No, 3004 MYRSHINE DR does not have a pool.
Does 3004 MYRSHINE DR have accessible units?
No, 3004 MYRSHINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 MYRSHINE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 MYRSHINE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 MYRSHINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 MYRSHINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
